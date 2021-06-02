Garth Brooks stadium tour coming to Kansas City in August

Garth Brooks

FILE – Garth Brooks accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – Garth Brooks announced Wednesday morning that he will be coming to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. It will be Garth’s first-ever concert at the stadium.

The concert is scheduled for August 7 at 7 p.m. Advance ticket sales go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. There will be an eight ticket limit.

“Garth Brooks is without question one of the world’s greatest performers, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium stage for the first time this summer,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “We know how much Kansas City loves Garth and we are looking forward to re-opening the stadium to full capacity with an incredible show.”

There are three ways to get tickets:

Ticket prices will be $94.95, including all fees.

Brooks is the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records. The seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year is known for songs like “Friends in Low Places,” “The Dance,” More Than a Memory” and more.

