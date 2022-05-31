HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, May 31, the Kansas State Fair announced that Gavin DeGraw will no longer be performing at the fair on Friday, Sept. 16.

According to a news release sent out by the Kansas State Fair, this is due to an “unavoidable scheduling conflict.” The fair plans to announce a new act for this date shortly.

Here are the acts that are still scheduled to perform at the 2022 Kansas State Fair:

The 2022 Kansas State Fair will be held Sept. 9-18 at 2000 N Poplar St in Hutchinson.

