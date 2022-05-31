HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, May 31, the Kansas State Fair announced that Gavin DeGraw will no longer be performing at the fair on Friday, Sept. 16.
According to a news release sent out by the Kansas State Fair, this is due to an “unavoidable scheduling conflict.” The fair plans to announce a new act for this date shortly.
Here are the acts that are still scheduled to perform at the 2022 Kansas State Fair:
- Friday, Sept. 9 — Rock the Fair: Battle of the Bands finals
- Saturday, Sept. 10 — Parker McCollum with Priscilla Block
- Sunday, Sept. 11 — Gabriel “Fluffy” Inglesias
- Monday, Sept. 12 — Demo Derby
- Tuesday, Sept. 13 — Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry
- Wednesday, Sept. 14 — TobyMac
- Thursday, Sept. 15 — Great White and Quiet Riot
- Friday, Sept. 16 — To be decided
- Saturday, Sept. 17 — T.I. with Chingy
- Sunday, Sept. 18 — Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing
The 2022 Kansas State Fair will be held Sept. 9-18 at 2000 N Poplar St in Hutchinson.
