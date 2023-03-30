Robert Bartko will bring “George Michael Reborn” to Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre on June 17. (Photo provided by ASM Global)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you loved the music of Wham! and George Michael, Wichita’s historic Orpheum Theatre has a show for you.

George Michael Reborn, starring Robert Bartko, will take to the Orpheum stage, 200 N. Broadway, on Saturday, June 17.

The show is a tribute to the late singer and Wham! Promoters say Bartko “exudes the energy and passion of George in the 80s and 90s.”

While Bartko was in high school, people started pointing out his resemblance to George Michael. He also has a voice that sounds like Michael.

Bartko began imitating Michael’s singing style and dance moves. After the singer’s death, Bartko began using his talent to pay tribute to Michael in live shows around the country.

Tickets to the Orpheum performance go on sale Wednesday, April 5, at 10 a.m. Reserved tickets are priced at $35, $40, and $45.

Purchase them through SelectASeat.com by calling 316-755-SEAT or at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.