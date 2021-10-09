Get spooked at these Wichita area haunted houses, fields

A lone car, parked on the side of the road, underneath a glowing UFO portal, with a hooded figure, on a spooky, scary, rural, country road. On a foggy winters night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The first of the month officially marked the beginning of “spooky season.” If you are in the mood for a frightful experience, check out the following haunted fields located in the Wichita area.

Field of Screams

Fields of Screams is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the month of October. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the Fields of Screams open when it gets dark out.

Tickets are $20 on Fridays, $25 on Saturdays and $17 on Sundays.

Fields of Screams is located at 4055 N Tyler Rd in Maize, Kan.

Fields of Screams is not recommended for those under the age of eight.

For more information, you can visit their website or Facebook.

Forest of Terror

Forest of Terror is open Fridays and Saturdays during the month of October from dusk until midnight. They will also be open Thursday, Oct. 28 from dusk until 11 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 31 from dusk until 12 a.m.

Tickets are $18 per person.

Forest of Terror is located at 5059 N Ridge Rd in Wichita, Kan.

Forest of Terror is not recommended for anyone under the age of seven.

For more information, you can visit their website or Facebook.

Haunted Cannery

Haunted Cannery is open on Fridays and Saturdays during the month of October. They are open 8-11 p.m. both nights.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $40 for a RIP ticket and a scared-y pants ticket upgrade is $5.

Haunted Cannery is located at 10001 NW US Highway 77 in El Dorado, Kan.

For more information, you can visit their website of Facebook.

Wicked Island

Wicked Island, also known as Wicked Woods, is open on Fridays and Saturdays during the month of October. They are open from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. both nights.

General admission tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. Online timed tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under. Fast past tickets are $35 for all ages. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Wicked Island is located at O.J. Watson Park, 3022 S Mclean Blvd in Wichita, Kan.

For more information, you can visit their website or Facebook.