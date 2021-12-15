‘Girl Named Tom’ reacts to ‘The Voice’ win

“The Voice” has crowned its Season 21 champion and “Girl Named Tom” is one unlike any other the show’s ever had.

For the very first time, the champion of “The Voice” is not a single voice but three of them. The sibling trio from Pettisville, Ohio captured the crown.

Brothers Caleb and Joshua and younger sister Bekah Liechty were the season’s very first Blind Audition.

“Today, I was telling myself whoever’s name gets called, whoever Carson calls, it’s going to be a celebration,” said Bekah. “Because everybody on that stage deserved that win.”

And their coach, Kelly Clarkson, knew right away they were special.

“They all individually sound so cool and they sound so beautiful together and it’s just magical,” said Clarkson. “It just sounds like a magical sound that was just meant to happen to bless our ears.”

The trio’s family harmonies built a strong fan following all season. On Tuesday, four of their performances were in iTunes Top 10, including Monday’s rendition of “The Chain” hit number one.

It was a momentum that was too much for runner-up Wendy Moten to overcome.

“I was hoping and praying for number one, hoping and praying, but sometimes it doesn’t work out and it’s still a blessing,” said Moten.

And for the trio a night to remember calling their parents minutes after the win, proud of a musical family making “Voice” history.

“Girl Named Tom” wins $100,000 and a recording contract for their win.

Minutes after their victory, they dropped a new song in time for the holidays, “No Snow for Christmas.”

Along with Moten finishing second was Paris Winningham in third, Hailey Mia fourth and Jershika Maple fifth.

For the first time since “The Voice” started it’s taking a break this spring and will return in the fall.

About “The Voice”

Multi-platinum global recording artist, Grammy Award winner and talented actress Ariana Grande claims her red chair alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for Season 21. Carson Daly returns as host.

The show’s innovative format features four stages of competition: Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts and Live Performance Shows.

During the Blind Auditions, the decisions from the coaches are based solely on voice and not looks. The coaches hear the artists perform but they don’t get to see them, thanks to rotating chairs. If a coach is impressed by the artist’s voice, they push a button to select the artist for their team. At this point, the coach’s chair will swivel so that they can face the artist they selected. If more than one coach pushes the button, the power then shifts to the artists to choose which coach they want to work with. If no one pushes their button, the artist is eliminated from the competition.

Also returning this season is the block, which adds another layer of coach competition during the Blind Auditions. The coach chairs each have an extra set of buttons with the other three coaches’ names on them, which prevents a coach from adding a new artist to his or her team. The coaches can only use their block buttons on one artist for the entire first round of the competition. The blocked coach only discovers they are blocked if they press their button, and though their chair will still turn, their lane lights up with “BLOCKED.” If the coach doesn’t press their button, the block is still available for another audition.

Once the teams are set, the battle is on. The coaches dedicate themselves to developing their team of artists, giving them advice and sharing the secrets of their success, along with help from their celebrity advisors. The coaches enlist music industry heavyweights to prepare their artists for the Battle Rounds. This season’s Battle Advisors include Jason Aldean (Team Kelly), Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana), Camila Cabello (Team Legend), and Dierks Bentley (Team Blake).

During the Battle Rounds, the coaches will pit two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together in front of a live, fully vaccinated in-studio audience, at limited capacity. The artists are vying for their coach’s confidence and decision to take them to the next round.

After each vocal battle, the coach must choose which of his or her artists will advance to the next round of competition. Each coach will have one save and one steal in the Battle Rounds. The losing artist is available to be saved by their own coach, but with the steals still in play, the artist could potentially choose to go with a different coach, leading to even tougher decisions for the coaches and artists. Artists who won their battle, were saved by their own coach or were stolen by another coach will advance to the Knockouts.

For the artists who made it to the Knockouts, one superstar Mega Mentor will be on hand to work with all the coaches and their teams as they prepare the artists for this challenge. In the Knockouts, the artists will be paired against a teammate once more, but this time, they will select their own songs to perform individually while their direct competitor watches and waits. The coaches will choose the winner, and the artist not selected will be available to be stolen by another coach. The stakes are high as each coach will only have one steal in the Knockouts.

Once the Live Performance Shows begin, the top artists will compete against each other weekly during a live broadcast. This time the television audience will vote to save their favorite artists. The artists with the lowest number of votes will be eligible for the Instant Save and will each perform a new song to prove why they should continue in the competition. America will then have the opportunity to save their favorite performer by voting on “The Voice” Official App or NBC.com. Those with the lowest number of votes will be sent home. In the end, one artist will be named “The Voice” and will receive the grand prize of a recording contract.