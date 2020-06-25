‘Gone With The Wind’ returns to HBO Max

FILE – In this Dec. 19, 1939 file photo, a crowd gathers outside the Astor Theater on Broadway during the premiere of “Gone With the Wind” in New York. (AP Photo)

The movie classic “Gone With The Wind” is back on HBO Max.

The 1939 Civil War epic was removed from the service earlier this month after criticism of its racist depictions.

The film’s return is accompanied by two videos discussing its historical context.

One video looks at the depictions of African Americans in film.

The second video is an hour-long panel discussion debating gone with the wind’s “complicated legacy”.

“Gone With The Wind” has long been criticized for its depiction of passive, compliant slaves, and the sentimentality with which it depicted the Antebellum South.

