ASTORIA, Ore. (KOIN) – The “Goonies” house, is up for sale. The house where the 1985 film was made can be yours for $1.6 million.

Over the years, the current owner spent a lot of time and money restoring the home. The iconic house on a hill, with three bedrooms, two baths and a wraparound porch overlooking the Pacific Ocean, was the home of character Mikey Walsh.

“This is not only nostalgia. This is a piece of cinematic history,” said Mike Schlute, the co-host of the Confused Breakfast Podcast, which focuses on film classics from the 1980s and ’90s and early 2000s.

Mike Schlute and the Confused Breakfast Podcast inside the “Goonies” house in Astoria, November 15, 2022 (KOIN)

Real estate agent Jordan Miller said that he invited the Confused Breakfast Podcast crew to come to the house to film and record inside the home.

“I really couldn’t think of anybody better to come out,” Miller told KOIN.

Schlute said though they were busy, they made time.

“We just cleared our schedule because this is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity for us, not only as fans of the movie but just to be able to experience this,” he said.

Miller said they’re not looking for just any buyer.

“It has to be someone who appreciates this movie and the history of this movie and this beautiful town,” he said.

The potential buyer of the Goonies house must be pre-approved.