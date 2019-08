KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay announced on Tuesday morning that Gordon Ramsay Steak will be opening in Kansas City.

The restaurant will open in Harrah’s this November.

“I can’t wait to bring this incredible steakhouse to the heart of America,” Ramsay said in a Twitter post. “there is no better place than Kansas City.”

Hey #KC ! I'm coming soon to your amazing city with a new #GordonRamsaySteak ! Can't wait for you to experience it this fall at @HarrahsNKC ! pic.twitter.com/p8OYPTAce3 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) August 27, 2019

