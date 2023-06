WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The headliner for Monday night’s Gospelfest at Wichita Riverfest has canceled due to personal issues. Le’Andria Johnson regretfully had to cancel, and her management isn’t releasing a statement, according to Wichita Festivals.

Tonight’s lineup for Gospelfest will be the Blind Boys of Alabama, followed by Brent Jones. Jones will take the stage at 9:15 p.m.