COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Christian music vocalist, songwriter and vocal arranger David Phelps is bringing his After the Downbeat Tour to Colby.

According to Phelps’ website, he has received numerous Dove Awards, Grammy Awards, and multiple platinum-selling recording projects.

This stop on his tour will feature songs from more than a dozen multi-award-winning recordings he has to his credit.

Comedian Mickey Bell is joining Phelps in Colby.

The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, April 7, at Colby High School, 1890 S. Franklin Ave.

To purchase tickets, click here.

For more information, call 615-436-0469.