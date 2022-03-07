WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre announced on Monday that the legendary Dionne Warwick will be performing on May 1.

It is part of the theater’s 100th Anniversary celebration which will happen on Sept. 4, 2022.

Warwick is a six-time Grammy Award-winning music legend who has earned more than 75 charted hit songs and sold over 100 million records. In 1985, she participated in the recording of “That’s What Friends Are For” which became a number-one hit worldwide and raised awareness and major funds for AIDS research. She also participated in the all-star charity single “We Are the World” and performed at “Live Aid.”

Dionne is a current Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee.

Tickets to see Warwick live in concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, go on sale at 10 a.m. on

Friday, March 11. Reserved tickets are priced at $69, $79, $89 and can be purchased at Select-A-Seat,

online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT, and in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at

Intrust Bank Arena.

The concert is presented with support from The Grumpy Old Men.