Grant Imahara, co-host of MythBusters and White Rabbit Project, dies at 49

Grant Imahara, co-host of Discovery Channel’s “MythBusters” and Netflix’s “White Rabbit Project,” has died, according to a statement from the Discovery Channel. He was 49 years old.

Grant died of a brain aneurysm, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” Discovery said in a statement.

The host was known in Hollywood for his work in electronics and animatronics. Discovery says Grant was one of the few officially trained operators for R2-D2 within the Star Wars universe and also engineered the Energizer Bunny’s beat.

Former “MythBusters” co-host Adam Savage said on Twitter, “I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.”

Co-star Kari Byron posted a memory as well:

Discovery said in a press release, “We will miss Grant and his enthusiasm for all things engineering. We leave you with this video that commemorates Grant’s time on Mythbusters.”