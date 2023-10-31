HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — While most people are focusing on Halloween and the coming holiday season, Hays is planning for its popular Wild West Festival for the Fourth of July weekend.

On Tuesday, the event coordinator announced the musical guests for 2024:

Wednesday, July 3: The evening will start with the electric tunes of Paramount. The headliner is county music star Nate Smith.

Friday, July 5: Savanna Chestnut will begin the celebration, followed by headliner Sawyer Brown. The group will be celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Saturday, July 6: The band Sunset Sinners will warm up the crowd before the legendary Quiet Riot takes the stage.

“We’re thrilled to bring this diverse and electrifying lineup to Hays, Kansas,” Sandi Maier, event coordinator, said in a news release. “It’s going to be a memorable Fourth of July weekend, and we can’t wait to share this experience with the community and visitors from all around the region.”

Organizers hope the early announcement will get more help for the non-profit, all-volunteer Wild West Festival Committee.

“This festival has always been a labor of love, but we need more volunteers to join us to ensure its continued success,” Jeff Ridgeway, committee president, said. “We are calling on the community to support this event and keep the tradition alive.”

The committee has been dealing with the rising cost of entertainment. It also considers community feedback, especially the request for a carnival.

“We’ve been tirelessly searching for a carnival to be part of the event, as it has been in the past, but unfortunately, we have found no options available,” Tim Cossaart, committee vice president, said. “Rest assured, we are committed to creating a sustainable and exciting event for Western Kansas and are exploring changes for future festivals. Stay tuned for future updates.”

Other plans for the holiday weekend include the Fireworks Spectacular on July 4 and the Main Street Parade at 10 a.m. on July 6.

To learn more about joining the Wild West Festival committee, call Maier at 785-639-3365 or send an email to contact@wildestfestival.com.

For more information about the festival, visit their website, wildwestfestival.com or Facebook.