WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to Intrust Bank Arena in 2024.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 25 for the game that will be held at the arena on April 5, 2024. As always, they will face their rivals since 1952, the Washington Generals.

The Globetrotter’s roster currently consists of 38 players, 35 men and three women. Known for their trick plays, trick shots, and basketball handling skills, the Harlem Globetrotters have been entertaining crowds for over 90 years.

Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 online at www.selectaseat.com. They can also be purchased by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.

To learn more about the current team roster or its history, visit their website.