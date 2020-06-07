Harry Potter author causes backlash over series of Tweets on Transgender people

The “Harry Potter” author originally tweeted a link to an article titled “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.”

“‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” tweeted Rowling, along with a link to the article.

People on Twitter weighed in, labelling Rowling “anti-trans” and “transphobic,” as transgender people, non-binary and gender-nonconforming individuals can also menstruate – causing the author to follow up:

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” she went on to say. “The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women, ie, to male violence, ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences, is a nonsense.”

“I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so,” she concluded.

This isn’t the first time Rowling has angered people with her views on gender, in December last year she tweeted her support for Maya Forstater, an office worker who lost a court case after losing her job following the expression of views about transgender people.

