‘Harry Potter’ cast reuniting for 20th anniversary TV special

In this file photo, actor Rupert Grint, actor Daniel Radcliffe and actress Emma Watson attend the Harry Potter cast “Hand, Foot and Wand-Print” ceremony held at Grauman’s Chinese Theater July 9, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (NBC) — The cast of the ‘Harry Potter’ film series is reuniting on-screen for the film’s 20th anniversary.

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” will premiere on HBO Max on Jan. 1, 2022, as soon as the clock strikes midnight. In the special, viewers will be taken behind the scenes of the making of the films, including interviews and conversations with the casts.

Alongside the main cast: Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), we will see many other famous actors, such as Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Tom “Voldemort” Riddle), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Ian Hart (Quirinus Quirrell).

Chris Columbus, who directed 2001’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s (Philosopher’s) Stone” and 2002’s “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” will be featured as well.

The author of the ‘Harry Potter’ series, J.K. Rowling, will not be featured in the special due to backlash and fallout over comments she made regarding transgender people, but you will still see her in archived footage.

Tom Ascheim, the president of the Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classic, said that “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon — from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

He claims that having the chance to witness the series touch, so many lives have been “magical, to say the least.”

There’s magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago. The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films Casey Patterson, executive producer of “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts”

After the retrospective’s debut on HBO Max, it will continue to air on TBS and Cartoon Network in 2022, ahead of the release of the film “Fantastic Beasts” The Secrets of Dumbledore.”

Another show you can be on the lookout for in celebration of the film’s 20th anniversary is “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses,” a trivia match series premiering Nov. 28 on TBS.