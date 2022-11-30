(KSNF/KODE) — Have you been experiencing issues with your Apple products recently? If so, just know you aren’t alone.

Apple has had quite the history when it comes to updates, somehow wiping phones clean of their pictures and contacts and slowing down older versions of iPhones. However, such is the case for a technologically advancing society.

There are glitches and bugs to work out, servers that constantly need to be updated, and the ever-growing need to enhance security. Newer, faster, more efficient upgrades can go a long way in the digital space and even make our lives easier — that is, once the bugs are identified and fixed.

With the recent major iOS 16 software update, which Apple released in September, followed by the latest iOS 16.1.1 in October, the company has now released the beta version of iOS 16.2, which is currently being tested. However, many are still experiencing issues — some that weren’t solved by the 16.1.1 update.

Apple users have taken to Twitter to call out shoddy customer service and seek support from Apple for issues they have recently experienced with their devices.

Many have reported issues with the battery draining, network and Wi-Fi connectivity issues, ghost touch, random restarts, flaws with FaceID, and screen glitching.

Apple Support continues to respond to many users’ complaints on Twitter to offer solutions to their problems or offer them help via direct message. During these conversations, Apple Support often asks the user what version of iOS 16 they’re operating on.

Apple Support claims the most recent iOS update (16.1.1) will make sure the software is operating properly. The account has also confirmed in a number of tweets that some users continue to experience issues after updating to iOS 16.1.1.

Regarding the most recent iOS 16 update, Apple’s website states: “This update includes bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.”

After a new major iOS update is rolled out, it takes a little time to get the flaws identified and sorted. So, if you’re experiencing issues with your iPhone, it’s a good idea to report the concerns to Apple so they can make note of it — perhaps it’s an issue others are also experiencing and something that can be fixed with the rollout of Apple’s next iOS update.

On another note, your iPhone’s issues could be because your phone is no longer compatible with the new updates, your phone needs the new software update, or there could be a glitch in the software.

When in doubt, turn your device off and then back on. If that doesn’t solve the issue, reach out to Apple Support. Click here to report the issue(s) you are experiencing so the support team can get you the help you need.