HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Haysville Fall Festival starts tonight and runs through Sunday. It is at Riggs Park, located at 700 Sarah Lane. It is the 39th year of the event.

The fun kicks off at 5 p.m. with bingo, a food court, beer garden, arts and crafts booths and a carnival.

On Saturday, there will be a parade along Grand Street starting at 9 a.m. There will be games for the kids, inflatables, pumpkin decorating and a car show throughout the day. There will be a fireworks show at 10:15 p.m.

Fall Festival Map

To see the full schedule, click here.