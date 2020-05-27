HBO Max enters crowded streaming field

HBO Max has officially launched joining an already crowded lineup of streaming services.

Max is a new standalone expansion of HBO’s other streaming channels.

It will include new, original shows such as “Love Life” with Anna Kendrick and popular franchises including “Friends” and “Big Bang Theory.”

HBO Max is more expensive than other services, costing $15 per month.

The launch timing is presenting other challenges as well.

Though there’s been a recent surge in streaming, COVID-19 has prompted financial uncertainty, making some consumers wary of new expenses.

“We didn’t expect this pandemic to hit us at this time, but also feel good about where HBO has been in the market price point,” WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt says.

The crisis also set back production of shows. That could affect new content scheduled to hit the service, including a delay of the highly anticipated “Friends” reunion show.

Those who already subscribe to HBO Now should be able to expand to HBO Max for no extra charge.

Essentially, the app will transition to “HBO Max” the next time you update.

If you use HBO Go, whether or not you get access to HBO Max will depend on your service provider.