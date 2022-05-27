WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Thursday, Wichita Festivals announced this year’s headliners for the 2022 Gospelfest.

This year’s headliners feature Grammy Award-winning artist Fred Hammond and Stellar Award-winning gospel singer Bishop Cortez Vaughn.

Fred Hammond (Courtesy: Wichita Festivals)

Bishop Cortez Vaughn (Courtesy: Wichita Festivals)

Gospelfest is a concert that takes place during Riverfest, Kansas’ largest community event which runs from June 3-11. This concert is held on June 6 at 5:30 p.m. on Riverfest’s Kennedy Plaza stage.

Hammond is a solo gospel artist and founder of the urban contemporary gospel group, Commissioned. He does work for Radical for Christ. During his career, he has sold over 8 million albums and held a position on Billboard’s Gospel Chart Top 10.

Vaughn, who is now Senior Pastor of Evangelistic Center International Ministries KCK, is a two-time Grammy-nominated gospel artist and a six-time Stellar Award-winning artist. He is best known for his chart-topping anthem, “You Deserve It.”

“We’re so pleased to host the 24th Gospelfest,” said Nancy Duling, president and CEO of Wichita Festivals, Inc. “Many people and organizations have made this event inspiring and amazing over the years. We are proud to showcase exceptional talent – not only Mr. Hammond and Bishop Vaughn, but also every local musician and performer gracing our stage. We hope the entire community comes out to celebrate this special night.”