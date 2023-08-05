HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2023 Kansas State Fair is just over a month away, and this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand lineup is ready to go:

: Friday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $40-70

: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $40-70

: Sunday, Sept. 10. at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $40-750

: Monday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $10

: Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25-500

: Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $40-750

: Thursday, Sept. 14. at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25-40

: Friday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $40-750

: Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $40-750

: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. Tickets: $10-45

The fair runs from Sept. 8-17 and is located at 2000 N. Poplar St. in Hutchinson.

To find out more information about the Kansas State Fair, including how to purchase tickets in advance, when you can catch a ventriloquist and magic show, check out marching bands from around the state, witness a hypnotist, or watch artists carve wood with a chainsaw, or simply learn about all things agriculture, click here.