WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Historic Dunbar Theatre just finished the first phase of its restoration process.

It has taken years, and a lot of fundraising to get this far. But now, the new community center is one step closer to completion.

The history of the Dunbar Theatre dates back to the 40s and 50s when it served as an economic hub for Wichita’s black community. The theatre served as the only place in the city during segregation where Black Wichitans could come to experience the arts.

Community leaders believe the revitalization of the theatre will not only keep this history alive but say it will also grow the area and give kids a place to go during the summer.

“We’re talking about a community center for the people,” said Adrienne McAlpine, communications and media relations representative for Power CDC. “The people need a place where they can come and where they can experience the arts and letters that are the wonderful expressions of painting, of dancing, of crafting. It’s an area where we want people to be creative, and this is their space.”

The next phase of the $18 million project will see the addition of a two-story commons building that will host offices and a conference room.