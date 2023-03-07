WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hot Wheels monster trucks are coming to Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena this summer.

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will visit the city for the first time.

The arena says fans of all ages will be able to experience their favorite Hot Wheels monster trucks in the dark.

The show is Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30. Tickets go on sale on April 7 at 10 a.m.

The show is Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30. Tickets go on sale on April 7 at 10 a.m.