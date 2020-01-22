Breaking News
How to watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ episodes interrupted by impeachment hearings

Entertainment

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

As public impeachment hearings are underway in Washington, viewing of “Days of Our Lives” may be interrupted.

Any episodes interrupted by NBC News Special Reports will be available for viewing on NBC.com the next day and in the NBC app available for iOS, Android and Smart TV platforms.

In the event that “Days of our Lives” gets covered up with the impeachment coverage today, or any day the rest of this week, we will re-air it at 2:10 a.m. tonight/the next morning covering up a repeat of “Today”.

