‘I feel fantastic’: Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes heart surgery at Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed in a tweet Friday that he underwent heart surgery at the Cleveland Clinic, and is feeling “fantastic.”

The former governor of California and “Terminator” star is back on his feet and took some time to explore Northeast Ohio.

Schwarzenegger said he underwent an aortic valve replacement surgery at the hospital.

“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” he wrote on Twitter.

Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team! pic.twitter.com/hmIbsEMHtA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 23, 2020

Since his surgery, Schwarzenegger has been walking through the streets of downtown Cleveland, enjoying the city’s sights and art.

“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues,” he continued.

Schwarzenegger is grateful for the hard work of his medical team and wants to thank all the doctors and nurses who cared for him.

