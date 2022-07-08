WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ice Cube, the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame inductee and movie star, is teaming up with the multi-platinum recording artist Cypress Hill for a handful of select dates.

Ice Cube and Cypress Hill will welcome very special guests Bone Thugs N Harmony and Ying Yang Twins. This All-Star package has sold out in their prior dates around the country and tickets are expected to go fast. West Fest stops at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita on Friday, August 26.



The concert is a rare opportunity to party with the living legends of West Coast Hip Hop for night full of hit songs that defined several generations.



Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena. A limited number of VIP Meet & Greet packages for Ice Cube will be available. For more information and a list of show dates, visit www.rncentertainment.com.