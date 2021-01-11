‘I’m obviously no Alex Trebek’, Ken Jennings on guest-hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ in first teasers

“Jeopardy!” starts off a new era today. Ken Jennings is guest-hosting the show for the first time after Alex Trebek passed away in early November. Jennings said Alex will be missed.

“I’m with the audience. I don’t want me out here. I want to see Alex out here. I know exactly how they feel when they see anybody else behind this lectern,” Jennings said after taping the first shows..

The G.O.A.T. champion said hosting the show is very tense and nerve-racking and offered his thoughts on his experience so far and what he’s learned about hosting that puts him even more in awe of Alex’s consummate professionalism.

“I thought I knew from over there. I thought I studied the man and just what a remarkable job he was doing, keeping the game going, mastering his sense that he understood all of the clues because he did, explaining it to the audience. I thought I understood it all. Then, when I had to do it, he was doing 10 things I wasn’t aware of for everyone that I saw,” Jennings said. “It is a very demanding job. He was just the best.”

As for hosting, Jennings said he received the best piece of advice from his wife after the first shows.

“She was very kind and she said, ‘well of course not, but do you think you might stand up to what he did on his first day?’ I thought that is a nice way of looking at it. I haven’t had 37 years of practice.”

You can see the new episode of “Jeopardy!” starting at 4:30 p.m. on KSN.