KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The stars of the truTV show “Impractical Jokers” are once again heading to Kansas City, Missouri.

The brand-new live comedy, “The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour,” will take place at T-Mobile Center on Saturday, June 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Jokers Q, Murr and Sal say they are excited to be back on tour for the first time in three years, bringing new jokes to fans across the nation.

The comedians are known for their hidden camera comedy show that follows the trio as they compete to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares.

Tickets are on sale no,w with prices ranging from $47.50 and $158. To see prices and seating information click here.