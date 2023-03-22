WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Indie pop band Saint Motel is coming to Charles Koch Arena in April.

The Los Angeles-based band is probably best known for their hits, “My Type” and “Move.” They have performed and made nationally televised appearances on NBC’s “Today,” ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” among others.

The band consists of Vocalist A/J Jackson, Guitarist Aaron Sharp, Bassist Dak Lerdamornpong, and Drummer Greg Erwin. Tickets are $10 for WSU students, $25 for WSU faculty and staff, and $35 for the general public online at wichita.edu/concert.

The concert takes place at 8 pm. Friday, April 14. The concert is being coordinated by WSU’s Student Activities Council and sponsored by Campus Recreation, Office of Student Affairs, and Student Engagement, Advocacy & Leadership.