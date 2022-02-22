WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Genesis Health Clubs announced an indoor water park is going into the Goddard Sports Complex Project, 221 N. Crowne Drive, and it will be called Blast Off Bay.

The company says it will be the largest regional indoor water park and the only one with a surf machine opening this year.

Other features will include a swim-up bar, multiple slides, including one with a dropout bottom entry, a lazy river, a large play structure with slides, a zero-entry kids’ area, sci-fi dome pavilions for birthday parties, a hot tub, and more. But the designers say the showstopper will be a dual surfing machine.

(Courtesy Genesis Health Clubs)

Rodney Steven II, Genesis Health Clubs’ president and owner, explained why they went with a space theme.

“There are a lot of pirate and Caribbean-themed water parks, so we wanted something different that would really stand out and capture the imagination of kids and adults alike,” he said in a news release. “Being the Air Capitol of the World, having the Cosmosphere nearby, and Goddard’s citywide space theme helped us find the perfect angle: Blast Off Bay.”

(Courtesy Genesis Health Clubs)

The Goddard Sports Complex Project will include the water park, a new Genesis Health Clubs location, preschool, competition swimming pool, 10 all-turf baseball/softball fields, an upscale sports bar, sand sports courts, a large sand field, and a hotel. Steven said the facility will be the largest indoor water park and hotel in a 180-mile radius.

“It will be a destination to put Goddard and the greater Wichita metro on the map,” he said. “There’s no water park like this in at least a 3-hour drive in any direction, and there isn’t another park with this sort of theme in the entire country. Families will come and stay for the weekend and be transported to another world.”

Steven said the facility is nearing completion, and they’ve already hired staff, but he is not ready to commit to an opening date yet. The company said it will be this year.