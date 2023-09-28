WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Work is underway for Wild Lights to return to the Sedgwick County Zoo.

The family favorite event will open officially on Oct. 11 and run through Dec. 17. from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is the third year in a row for Wild Lights at the Sedgwick County Zoo.

Each year, it features “one-of-a-kind Asian lantern sculptures.” This year’s theme is the Lewis Caroll classic, “Alice in Wonderland.” Advanced tickets are on sale now at a $4 discount, with prices going up after Oct. 1.

Discounts are available for zoo members, and private VIP tours are available. For more ticket information, click here.