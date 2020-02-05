1  of  2
Intrust Bank Arena launches new, faster website with mobile-first design to kick off 10 year anniversary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Intrust Bank Arena launched the latest version of its website at intrustbankarena.com last week.

Visitors will notice an updated look and enjoy advanced functionality for improved user experience, from the home page to seating charts to photo galleries.

The website launch coincides with the arena’s 10 year anniversary and kicks off a series of marketing efforts and celebrations that are planned for the year.

Site visitors will see upcoming events featured on the home page with concert-day information and easier access to last-minute ticket purchases. Fans can better find image galleries from all past arena events, helping connect concert-goers to favorite acts. Throughout the site, mobile sharing functions are also improved, allowing content to more easily be shared through social networks.

