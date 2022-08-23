WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Intrust Bank Arena says the Morgan Wallen concert scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25, is sold out.
The arena says with the large crowd, fans are highly encouraged to arrive early and leave ample time for driving and parking downtown. Doors for the concert will open at 5:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:00 p.m. Security checks are performed at each entrance.
Event Parking Resources / Suggested Locations:
- Park Mobile – Reserve your parking space in advance
- Downtown Wichita – Interactive parking maps to navigate Downtown Wichita
- Q-Line Trolley – Free downtown trolley service running approximately every 10-15 minutes with a drop-off location just North of INTRUST Bank Arena
- City Lot A – 650 spaces, Intersection of Emporia and William Street
- City Lot D – 470 spaces, Intersection of Rock Island and Waterman Street
- Cargill Parking Garage – 700 free spaces, Access on the East side of the garage between Douglas and Waterman
- Coleman Parking Lot – 290 free spaces, Intersection of St. Francis and Second Street