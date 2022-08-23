WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Intrust Bank Arena says the Morgan Wallen concert scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25, is sold out.

The arena says with the large crowd, fans are highly encouraged to arrive early and leave ample time for driving and parking downtown. Doors for the concert will open at 5:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:00 p.m. Security checks are performed at each entrance.

Event Parking Resources / Suggested Locations: