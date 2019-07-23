Intrust Bank Arena releases event and parking information for Cardi B concert

FILE – In this June 16, 2019 file photo, Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Due to the large crowds expected for the Cardi B concert at Intrust Bank Arena Wednesday night, and the security checks performed at each entrance, fans are highly encouraged to arrive early and leave ample time for driving and parking downtown. Doors for the concert will open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m.

Fans are invited to come out early for ‘The Party Before Cardi!’ which will take place outside of Entrance B on the plaza area. The free pre-party kicks off at 4 p.m. and will feature happy hour specials, yard games and music.

In addition to the downtown City parking lots, parking is also available at the Cargill Parking Garage, courtesy of the City of Wichita. The physical address of the Cargill Parking Garage is 825 E. Douglas and the garage can be accessed beginning at 6 p.m. from the East side off Washington, between Waterman and Douglas. Fans are also encouraged to utilize the Coleman Parking Lot at the intersection of Second Street and St. Francis, just north of Intrust Bank Arena. For additional information on where to park, visit www.parkdowntown.org.

Fans are also encouraged to utilize the Q-Line, Wichita Transit’s free downtown trolley service. The Q-Line trolleys run approximately every 10 to 15 minutes during service hours and offers a drop-off location just North of Intrust Bank Arena at Douglas and St. Francis.