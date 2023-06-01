WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Friday, June 2, marks the first day of Riverfest 2023! The festival will be going on until Saturday, June 10.

There will be food and drinks, a space for kids to play, a parade, a concert and fireworks, among other things.

Here is a schedule of Riverfest events for Friday, June 2:

Medallion Hunt from June 1 to June 8

Get your daily clue for The Eagle Medallion Hunt on Kansas.com. Clues will lead you to the medallion that is hidden somewhere in Sedgwick County.

Admirals’ Breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Hyatt Regency Wichita

Past Admiral Windwagon Smiths are hosting the breakfast to celebrate this year’s Admiral Windwagon Smith.

A traditional breakfast will be served.

Quantum Credit Union Food Court – from 11 a.m. to 9:45

You can purchase food and drinks from vendors using tickets sold at the ticket booths. Cash is available from Fidelity Bank ATMs.

During the Food Court Business Lunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, you can get into the food court without a button.

A list of food court vendors can be found here.

Wagonmaster’s River Tour from 5 to 8 p.m. under the Douglas Street bridge

The Wagon Master River Tours take guests along the Arkansas River. Cruises depart under the Douglas Street bridge.

Paddle boats from 5 to 8 p.m. at River Vista

Free with your Riverfest button.

Kids’ Corner from 5 to 10 p.m. at A. Price Woodard Park

The Kids Corner is a place for children to have fun, and each day of the festival holds something new. Activities range from meeting Disney princesses, having dinosaur encounters, having fun with bubbles, balloon art, and more.

There is currently nothing listed on Riverfest’s website for Friday, June 2, but you can check out the entertainment schedule here.

WEEE Entertainment Carnival from 6 to 11 p.m. at 511 S. Water Lot D

There will be a Ferris wheel, Tilt-A-Whirl, Viper, Kiddie Cars and Oscar – the octopus and fish ride and many more.

Admission is free with a Riverfest button. Tickets for rides must be purchased. Riverfest food court tickets will not be accepted for rides.

Hot air balloons from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the 500 block of S Wichita St

The hot air balloons will float above the crowds of Riverfest.

Hot air balloons are subject to wind and weather conditions.

Safelite Autoglass Sundown Parade from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in downtown Wichita

The Sundown Parade, a Riverfest tradition, will be bursting with sights and sounds as it moves through downtown Wichita. The parade route is highlighted in the top right corner of the Riverfest map.

Shaggy with Cash Hollistah and DJ Caron after the Safelite Autoglass Sundown Parade at Walser Auto Campus Kennedy Plaza Stage

Shaggy, a dancehall artist, will be performing with Cash Hollistah, a hip-hop artist, with DJ Carbon.

The concert is at Century II and will follow the Safelite AutoGlass Sundown Parade. Following the concert will be the Textron Opening Night Fireworks Display.

Admission is free with the purchase of a Riverfest button, but VIP Tickets are available for purchase.

Textron Aviation Opening Night Fireworks after Shaggy along the Arkansas River from Maple/ Waterman to 1st St.

Sit along the Arkansas River bank between Kellogg Avenue and First Street to watch the Textron Opening Night Fireworks. They will begin at 9:45 p.m. and are launching from the Douglas Avenue Bridge.

Daily fun

Riverfest Carnival

Drinks and beer garden

Boats & Bikes at River Vista

Click here for more information about Riverfest’s daily fun.

General information:

Buttons:

Don’t forget to buy your Riverfest button! Buttons are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Admission is free for children under the age of 5. These buttons are good for the duration of the festival. Buttons are available for purchase at any local QuikTrip.

Parking:

VisitWichita has put together an interactive parking map to help you find the most convenient parking option, including covered parking.

Click here to view the interactive map.

Hours:

Riverfest is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Ticket booths close 15-30 minutes prior to the festival grounds closing.

To find more information about Riverfest 2023 and what events are coming up, head to their website or download their app on Google Play or the App Store!