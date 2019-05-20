James Holzhauer back on ‘Jeopardy!’ Monday night

Monday afternoon, the “Jeopardy!” reign of James Holzhauer continues.

The 34-year-old professional gambler from Las Vegas amassed a total of more than $1.6 million in winnings over the course of 22 games this year, and he hasn’t lost yet.

Following a two-week break from the show due to the Teachers Tournament, Holzhauer will compete once again in the May 20th episode of the show.

Hear the Jeopardy! champion speak on a variety of topics, including why he is giving some of his winnings to charity, and what he claims is his dream category, here.