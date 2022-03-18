WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Legendary singer and songwriter James Taylor & His All-Star Band are coming to Intrust Bank Arena on Saturday, July 16. Tickets go on sale next Friday, Mar. 25, at 11 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328), or the Select-A-Seat Box Office in the arena.

Taylor is a world-renowned artist who has sold more than 100 million albums. He has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has also won multiple Grammy Awards and earned numerous gold, platinum, or multi-platinum awards.

Taylor was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015. In 2016, he was a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honor.