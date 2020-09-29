Jane Lynch talks about hosting ‘The Weakest Link’

Jane Lynch may be best known for her portrayal of the intimidating coach on the show “Glee.”

Since that show ended, she has been the friendly and welcoming host of NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night.”

Now, she gets to combine her gameshow warmth with the ice-cold insults of her most notorious character.

“I have come up with somewhat of a persona for hosting this show, and she’s a little in between the nice me and Sue Sylvester from ‘Glee,” Lynch says.

The woman who set the standard for in-your-face insults was original host Anne Robinson.

She did the British and American versions of the show, nearly 20 years ago, establishing herself as the queen of mean.

“She’s got her way of doing it and I have my way of doing it, but definitely I was inspired. She just, she went there,” Lynch laughs.

“The Weakest Link” premieres at 7 p.m. on KSN.

