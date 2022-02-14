WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Country music singer Jason Aldean will be heading to Wichita on Saturday, Oct. 29, as part of his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy tour. It is part of a 34 city stop announced Monday.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and be purchased at selectaseat.com or by phone at 855-755-SEAT. The “Aldean Army” fan club can first purchase tickets Monday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. He is a three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year and has had several hits.

Special guests include Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver. The show is produced by Live Nation.

For more information, visit www.JasonAldean.com.