Jason Aldean will bring his tour to Intrust Bank Arena

Jason Aldean performs Lights Come On at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jason Aldean, with special guests Morgan Wallen, Riley Green & Dee Jay Silver, will bring his 2020 WE BACK TOUR to Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena February 15.

Named after the new lead single from his upcoming ninth studio album, 9, which will be released Nov. 22, the 20-city trek will span across the US through March.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 12 p.m. through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

General on-sale begins this Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. for select cities at www.jasonaldean.com, with additional ticket on-sale information continuing to rollout over the coming weeks. The on sale date for Aldean’s tour stop at INTRUST Bank Arena on February 15 is TBA.

For more information, click here.

LATEST STORIES: