SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Jay Leno is headed to Salina, Kansas, to host a comedy show this spring.

The comedy show will be at the Stiefel Theatre in Salina, Kan., on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets for the comedy show go on sale Friday, Feb. 4 at 12 p.m.

To buy tickets, you can go to the Stiefel Theatre website or walk up to the Stiefel Theatre box office. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 151 S Santa Fe. You can also call Stiefel Theatre for tickets at 785-827-1998.

Stiefel Theatre opens its doors and bars an hour and a half before shows. Drinks may be taken into the theater.

Stiefel Theatre has a COVID-19 policy in place. All individuals who enter the Stiefel Theatre to attend a public performance must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of show date or proof of full vaccination (vaccination card or photo of vaccination card). Stiefel Theatre will have COVID-19 tests on-site for $25 each. Children under the age of 18 have the option of wearing a mask in lieu of proof of vaccine or negative test.