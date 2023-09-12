WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Jeff Dunham is returning to Intrust Bank Arena.

The comic ventriloquist will return to Wichita in Spring with his “Still Not Canceled”Tour. Tickets go on sale starting next week.

Dunham, known for his characters Peanut, José, Walter, Bubba J, and Achmed, has been performing since childhood in the 1970s. His career took off after an appearance on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1988.

Since then, Dunham has made numerous television appearances, released multiple comedy specials, and has done multiple tours. Dunham has conducted nine international tours, performing in over 20 countries.

His latest “Still Not Canceled” tour will stop in Wichita on April 25. Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office, by phone at 855-755-SEAT, or at selectaseat.com. You can also purchase tickets when they go on sale at jeffdunham.com.