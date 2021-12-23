Jeff Dunham’s 2022 tour is bringing him to Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham, right, and his puppet character Walter are interviewed after Dunham received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Jeff Dunham’s ‘Seriously’ 2022 Tour will be making a stop at Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena on Jan. 28, and you can still get tickets.

Jeff Dunham is a comedian/ventriloquist who has been entertaining audiences worldwide for over 13 years. His act typically features five puppets who live in a suitcase: Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed, the Dead Terrorist. In addition to his usual cast, this tour includes a new member, Url, who is the grandson of Walter. Url lives in his parent’s basement and is addicted to the internet and his smartphone.

Tickets for the upcoming tour can be purchased online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.