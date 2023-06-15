MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will be coming to Kansas soon.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort announced that Dunham will be appearing for a live performance at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, in the Great Lakes Ballroom. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, June 16, at noon.

Dunham combines comedy and ventriloquism, using five unique dummies to enhance his acts. These include Achmed, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño on a Stick and Bubba J, according to Dunham’s website.

Dummies have been a part of Dunham’s life since his early years and have helped him achieve fame with his comedy acts, add his name to the Guinness Book of Word Records and earn him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort is located at 12305 150th Rd. in Mayetta. You can keep tabs on other upcoming events at the resort by clicking here.