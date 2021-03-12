Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break off two-year engagement, reports say

(NEXSTAR) – Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have called it quits, according to reports Friday.

The split would bring an end to the star couple’s two-year engagement.

A source told the New York Post that J-Rod is no more, with Rodriguez in Miami for the MLB preseason and Lopez preparing to shoot a movie in the Dominican Republic.

Lopez, 51, is starring in “Shotgun Wedding” alongside Josh Duhamel. Rodriguez, 45, visited Lopez in the Dominican Republic last month and she posted a photo to Instagram of them hugging.

On Friday, A-Rod posted a photo of himself on the back of a boat with the caption: “Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie. What are your plans for the weekend?”

A TMZ source confirmed the break-up, but what happened between them is not yet clear. The two got engaged in March, 2019 with the former Yankees great making it official with a massive stone:

The two were already planning their wedding in early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began, forcing them to delay it, according to TMZ.

