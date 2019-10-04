Jenny Wood will perform with Wichita Symphony Orchestra Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jenny Wood, who was critically injured in a crash, joined KSN News to tell us about a big show she’s in Saturday with the Wichita Symphony Orchestra

The performance is one night. It is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Wichitasymphony.org

The concert that Jenny will perform in is called “Women Rock!”

It’s an uplifting celebration of the queens of rock featuring iconic anthems by Carole King, Holly Knight, Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Pat Benatar, and many more.

