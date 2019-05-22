‘Jeopardy!’ champ James Holzhauer wins 24th game

“Jeopardy!” super champ James Holzhauer won another game Tuesday.

Holzhauer’s historic run on Jeopardy extended to 24 straight games. He added another $86,905 Tuesday bringing his grand total to $1,867,142.

His total winnings are second only to Ken Jennings who won more than $2.5 million during his record 74 game Jeopardy streak. Jennings is rooting for James to break his record.

KSN reaired the episode early Wednesday morning due to continuous severe weather and tornado warning coverage that covered a portion of the show.