WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Afternoon television on KSN will look different starting Sept. 12.

New episodes of “Days of our Lives” will air exclusively on the Peacock streaming service. A toll-free Days of our Lives customer care line has been set up to answer your questions. Just click here from your phone to call 855-597-1827 and get more information about the move.

“Days of Our Lives” will be replaced at 1 p.m. with “NBC News Daily.” The program will feature live reports on national and international news events and the “most talked about” stories of the day. The hourlong program will be anchored by the teams of Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford, Kate Snow and Aaron Gilchrist.

At 2 p.m., “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will return for season four with shows from New York City.

Then at 3 and 3:30 p.m., “Jeopardy!” moves to a new time. Earlier this summer, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings were named hosts of the gameshow moving forward.

At 4 p.m., you can catch an hour of “KSN News” with Jeff Herndon and Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman. They will get you caught up with the latest weather and news events of the day.