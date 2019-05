Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- Due to severe weather coverage of a reported tornado in the KSN viewing area Friday afternoon, KSN will be re-airing Jeopardy overnight.

The Jeopardy episode will re-air at 1:05 a.m. tonight (Saturday morning). It will replace KSN News at 10 p.m. which is usually rebroadcast at that time. If you want to set your DVR, it may show up as "KSN News" or "KSN News at 10 p.m."