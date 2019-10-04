‘Jersey Shore’ star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

Entertainment

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrives at the “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” Premiere Party at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails in 2018. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, one of the stars of the MTV reality series “Jersey Shore,” was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday morning.

Police responded to a call in the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive about 2:40 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Detective Godinez said.

Ortiz-Magro was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence against a woman at the residence, Godinez said.

The extent of any injuries to the woman, who has a child with Oritz-Magro, were not known. The “Jersey Shore” star was transported from the scene to a local hospital with unknown injuries of his own.

He was expected to be booked into jail in Van Nuys later Friday morning, Godinez said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories